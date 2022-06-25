Tennis: Kvitova surges past Ostapenko to claim Eastbourne crown

Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova poses with the trophy after winning the Eastbourne International event.
EASTBOURNE, ENGLAND (REUTERS) - Twice Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova geared up for this year's tournament in style as she sailed past former Roland Garros winner Jelena Ostapenko 6-3 6-2 to capture the WTA 500 Eastbourne International crown on Saturday (June 25).

It was a 29th career title and the first in more than a year for the 32-year-old Czech as she underlined her status as an outside contender for Wimbledon, which begins on Monday.

Kvitova was flawless on serve and surged into an early lead, racking up 18 winners on the back of some superb ball-striking against Latvian defending champion Ostapenko, who was on a nine-match winning streak in Eastbourne.

Former world number two Kvitova was truly tested only once during the 77-minute encounter, saving five break points in a marathon 12-minute game at 2-1 in the second set.

Wimbledon 25th seed Kvitova takes on Italian Jasmine Paolini in the first round at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, while 12th seed Ostapenko faces France's Oceane Dodin.

However, Ostapenko cast doubt on her fitness ahead of that encounter after she pulled out of the Eastbourne doubles final with a right toe injury.

Ostapenko and her partner Lyudmyla Kichenok were due to face Aleksandra Krunic and Magda Linette, who were crowned champions following the walkover.

