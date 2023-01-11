Tennis: Kvitova, Bencic advance to Adelaide quarter-finals

ADELAIDE - In-form Petra Kvitova reached the Adelaide International quarter-finals on Wednesday after her opponent retired and was joined by resurgent Olympic champion Belinda Bencic.
Two-time Wimbledon champion Kvitova saved three set points before claiming the opening set 7-6 (8-6) against China’s Zheng Qinwen, who then retired with a left thigh injury.
It was the fourth win from four matches so far this year for the 32-year-old Czech as she prepares for next week’s Australian Open, where she made the final in 2019.
“Of course this gives me some good confidence,” said the world No. 16. “Still a few things to improve, of course, as always, but otherwise I’m happy.”
American Danielle Collins, who lost to Ashleigh Barty in last year’s Australian Open final, defeated Jil Teichmann 6-3, 7-6 (7-2) to also seal a berth in the final eight.
But it took her seven match points to break down the Swiss qualifier.
Fellow Swiss Bencic progressed with a straight-sets win over Anna Kalinskaya.
Bencic is now 3-1 for the year, having split her matches at the United Cup before defeating Garbine Muguruza in the opening round at Adelaide.
The world No. 13 has dropped only two sets – both to world No. 1 Iga Swiatek – in her last eight matches and is in buoyant mood ahead of the opening Grand Slam of the year.
“I’m absolutely ready,” said Bencic, who won gold at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
“I’m really strong in the most important matches and in tight moments, so I definitely feel very confident about that. The more you win in those moments, the more it helps.”
In the men’s draw, British youngster Jack Draper advanced to the quarter-finals with a 6-4, 6-4 win against American Tommy Paul, while Spain’s Alejandro Davidovich Fokina beat home favourite John Millman 6-3, 6-3.
In Melbourne, Andy Murray said he is free of pain and has no timeframe for retirement after engineering a turnaround to win his first match of the season.
The 35-year-old Scot earned a morale-boosting victory ahead of next week’s Australian Open with a typically battling 2-6, 6-3, 10-2 defeat of China’s Zhang Zhizhen at the Kooyong Classic.
Three-time Grand Slam winner Murray has been dealing with major hip and abdominal injuries for half a decade, and fell ill in the off-season.
But he said his tennis was taking flight again, having lost his Adelaide International first-round match last week to Jannik Sinner.
“A lot of things go into it (retirement) – first there is my family, the most important. Then there is my health,” said the former world No. 1, who is now ranked 49th.
“I’ve been healthy the last seven months. I’m not awakening with aches and pains like in the last few years.
“As long as the body holds up well and I’m training properly and performing to a level I’m enjoying, then I will keep going. But I don’t have a timeframe.”
Four-time Australian Open finalist Murray got valuable match training in bright sunlight at Kooyong, the private club in Melbourne which hosted the Open until 1988.
He had trouble getting started, trailing 5-0 in the early stages against China’s top player.
But after dropping the opening set, Murray’s tennis came alive as he raced to victory with a runaway match tiebreaker third set.
“I felt rushed at the start and a little bit slow on my feet,” said Murray. “But once I got adjusted I served well and hit the ball nicely.” AFP