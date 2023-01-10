Tennis: Krejcikova, Kudermetova roll on in Adelaide

ADELAIDE – It was a morale-boosting win for world No. 9 Veronika Kudermetova on Tuesday, as she battled back to beat two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka and join Barbora Krejcikova in the Adelaide International II second round.

Kudermetova, who had a stunning 2022 in which she claimed almost 40 match wins, triumphed 2-6, 7-6 (7-4), 6-4.

“Of course I’m really happy about this win because it means a lot against Vika,” said the 25-year-old Russian ahead of next week’s Australian Open.

“She’s a two-time Grand Slam champion so for me it’s really important to play against that (level of) player and beat them. With every win I have a little bit more confidence.”

A resurgent Krejcikova, who was ranked as high as second in the world in 2022, won two titles and 10 of her last 11 singles matches to end the year on a roll.

She brought that form to Adelaide, beating 2022 finalist Alison Riske-Amritraj of the United States 6-2, 7-6 (7-3) to start her season.

The 2021 French Open champion, now ranked 21st, won the last four games of the opening set and secured the match in straight sets after seeing a match point slip by at 6-2, 5-4.

The Czech player’s reward is a clash with fifth seed Daria Kasatkina.

American Amanda Anisimova, semi-finalist at Roland Garros in 2019 and Wimbledon quarter-finalist last season, won her first tour-level match since August, overcoming error-strewn Russian Liudmila Samsonova 7-5, 6-3.

Her progress was in stark contrast to last week’s performance in Adelaide I, where she claimed only three games in a first-round loss to Kudermetova.

China’s Zheng Qinwen set up a second-round contest with two-time Wimbledon winner Petra Kvitova with a 4-6, 6-4, 6-0 victory over American Shelby Rogers.

Elsewhere, former champion John Isner and reigning title-holder Ugo Humbert were both eliminated as the first-round upsets continued at the weather-hit Auckland Classic.

A cyclone battering New Zealand forced all matches indoors on day two, a disruption for players using the tournament as preparation for the Australian Open.