Tennis: Krejcikova beats Sakkari in dramatic French Open semi-final

Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova celebrates winning her semi final match against Greece's Maria Sakkari.PHOTO: REUTERS
  • Published
    3 min ago

PARIS (REUTERS) - Barbora Krejcikova became the first Czech woman in 40 years to reach the French Open final as she beat Greek 17th seed Maria Sakkari 7-5 4-6 9-7 in a nail-biting, see-saw contest on Thursday (June 10).

The world number 33 struggled with nerves throughout but eventually proved more consistent than Sakkari, who got tight when she served for the match at 5-4 in the third set.

Krejcikova will face Russian 31st seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, who will also be making her maiden appearance in a major singles final, on Saturday.

She will be looking to emulate Hana Mandlikova, who won the title at Roland Garros in 1981.

