BERLIN (DPA) - Germany's three-time grand slam champion Angelique Kerber said on Friday (July 19) she had split from coach Rainer Schuettler, ending a relationship dating from late last year.

"Moving forward, it's never easy to change - especially when you work with great people like Rainer," Kerber said on social media.

"But for now, we've decided that it's the right time for a fresh start.

"He has become a friend and I'm thankful for his hard work & dedication in the last months."

Kerber made a second round exit from Wimbledon in a disappointing defence of her 2018 title earlier this month and dropped out the top 10 of the world rankings to 13th.

Kerber won the Australian and US Open in 2016, went through a terrible 2017 and rebounded with the Wimbledon crown last year.

This year, under Schuettler, the 31-year-old reached two finals but is without a title.

Apart from the early Wimnnnn bledon loss, Kerber went out in the first round at the French Open and in the fourth round at the Australian Open.