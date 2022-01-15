Tennis: Karatsev outclasses former world No. 1 Murray to take Sydney title

SYDNEY (REUTERS) - Former world No. 1 Andy Murray's quest for a first ATP title in over two years ended in defeat at the hands of top seed Aslan Karatsev at the Sydney Tennis Classic on Saturday (Jan 15), with the Russian easing his way to a 6-3, 6-3 win.

Murray, playing in his first final since the European Open in Antwerp in October 2019, started tentatively and was broken in the first game of the match as Karatsev raced into an early lead after a couple of solid holds.

Three-time Major winner Murray struggled on serve throughout the opening set, landing just 48 per cent of his first serves and committing four double-faults.

The second set began much like the first as the 28-year-old Karatsev broke early to seize the advantage, consistently hurting Murray with a barrage of powerful winners from the back of the court.

Murray showed glimpses of his old self in the fifth game that lasted nearly 13 minutes as the Briton battled valiantly to get a break back, but Karatsev weathered the storm and held on, eventually taking the match in one hour 32 minutes to claim his third career title.

"I'd like to thank my team for all their help this week. First time back in the final for three years, it has been a long road to get here, but thanks for your help," Murray, who has faced lengthy layoffs following two hip surgeries, said in an on-court interview.

Earlier, Spanish world No. 9 Paula Badosa held off French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (7/4) to clinch the women's title.