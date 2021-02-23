Tennis: Japan's Nishioka and Daniel urge fellow Asians to ride the Osaka wave

SINGAPORE - Following Naomi Osaka's fourth Grand Slam win at the Australian Open last Saturday (Feb 20), the time has come for more Asian players to try to reach her level, said Yoshihito Nishioka, the second-ranked male player in Japan.

The 25-year-old told The Straits Times via a video conference call on Sunday (Feb 21): "She's very supportive of Japanese tennis and Asian tennis so we need to be proud of her and need to improve more so that we can be more like her. She showed that we can do it, so we just have to believe in that and try to do it."

Newly-ranked women's world No. 2 Osaka, 24, is the first Japanese and second Asian Grand Slam champion after China's Li Na, who won the 2011 French Open and 2014 Australian Open.

Nishioka was speaking a day before opening his Singapore Tennis Open campaign with a win against American Michael Mmoh on Monday.

In the men's game, Japan's Kei Nishikori became the first Asian-born man to reach a Grand Slam final in the 2014 US Open, when he lost to Marin Cilic, who also features at the ongoing Singapore Open.

The men's top 100 features five Asians: Japan's Nishikori (world No. 43) and Nishioka (No. 61), Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik (No. 46) and Mikhail Kukushkin (94), and South Korea's Kwon Soon-woo (No. 81).

To improve the level of Asian tennis, Nishioka suggested more stops on the tour be held in the continent, such as the Feb 22-28 Singapore Tennis Open, which was added by the ATP on a single-year licence.

This year's ATP tour now features eight stops in Asia, with half in China. The majority of this year's 61 scheduled stops are in Europe.

He added that while Asian tennis has improved in recent years, more tournaments here are needed to further boost that level.

"When we have to go to Europe or America, it is pretty far and we need about a day to get there so it's not easy at all and I'm happy and thankful that they made this tournament (in Singapore."

Japanese world No. 120 Taro Daniel, who is also here for the Singapore Open, said that stops on the Challenger and International Tennis Federation (ITF) Futures circuits were important in getting people interested in the sport as well.

The Challenger tour is one tier below the main ATP circuit and one above the ITF Futures tournaments.

Pointing to the example of European countries like Italy and Spain having over 20 Challenger events in a year, Daniel, 28, said: "The access to these tournaments and being able to see these pro players close up in your home really makes a difference. Hopefully, Asia can step up in the Challenger and Futures side as those might be more important than having more ATP stops."

Italy hosts the most number of Challenger events on the circuit.

The practice of sending young Japanese players, such as Nishikori and Nishioka, to train at the IMG Academy in Florida also helps, said Daniel. Both Nishikori and Nishioka received scholarships from the Masaaki Morita Tennis Foundation to train in the United States.

"When you invest, most might fail but if you can have at least one or two really good players coming out of it, then it's worth it. Yoshi(hito) and Kei are great examples of that investment going well and that inspires a lot of young kids to try and achieve that.

"Growing up in Japan, the mentality was to not go professional and a lot of kids who are talented would think smaller in terms of domestic tennis. But together with Naomi now, Japan is having a great period of tennis and we shouldn't take that for granted."

On the second day of main-draw action of the Singapore Tennis Open, sixth seed Radu Albot of Moldova sneaked past Australian qualifier John-Patrick Smith 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 in the first round.

Japanese world No. 109 Yasutaka Uchiyama overcame a shoulder injury to beat Australian Marc Polmans 6-4, 2-6, 6-4, while Daniel and doubles partner Jason Jung of Chinese Taipei lost 7-5, 6-3 to the American pair of Robert Galloway and Alex Lawson.