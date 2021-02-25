Tennis: Injured Barty withdraws from Qatar Open

Barty in action against Danielle Collins of the US in Adelaide.
ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA (REUTERS) - World number one Ashleigh Barty has withdrawn from next week's Qatar Open in Doha due to a left leg injury, organisers of the WTA 500 tournament said on Wednesday (Feb 24).

Barty's decision comes after being knocked out of the Adelaide International on Wednesday, losing 6-3 6-4 to American Danielle Collins in the second round.

The 24-year-old Australian was struggling with a left thigh strain throughout the Australian Open, where she bowed out in the quarter-finals last week.

"Unfortunately, I have withdrawn from the Qatar Total Open with a left leg injury," Barty said.

"I wish the tournament a safe and successful event and hope to play there next year.

"Thank you to the event organisers and the WTA for all the work you are doing, I look forward to competing again in Miami in a few weeks time."

Barty follows world number three Simona Halep and 2019 US Open winner Bianca Andreescu in skipping the Doha event.

