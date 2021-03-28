Tennis: Halep withdraws from Miami Open with shoulder injury, latest big name to drop out

Simona Halep (pictured) hits a backhand against Caroline Garcia in the second round of the Miami Open on March 25, 2021.
Simona Halep (pictured) hits a backhand against Caroline Garcia in the second round of the Miami Open on March 25, 2021.PHOTO: REUTERS/USA TODAY SPORTS
  • Published
    39 min ago

MIAMI (REUTERS) - Third seed Simona Halep has withdrawn from the Miami Open singles and doubles events due to a right shoulder injury, the Romanian said on Saturday (March 27).

Halep, who received a bye into the second round where she beat France's Caroline Garcia in three sets, was set to play Latvian Anastasija Sevastova, who will now receive a walkover and advance to the last 16.

Halep, the reigning Wimbledon champion, said she began to feel pain after practice sessions at her first tournament since a quarter-final exit at the Australian Open last month.

"I'm very sorry I have to pull out of singles and doubles at the Miami Open, but my injury doesn't let me play here as I expected," Halep, who had partnered with Angelique Kerber in the doubles, said.

"I'm sad that I can't continue, I wanted to come here to give my best and play many matches but unfortunately I can't. Hopefully next year I will be back healthy and better."

Halep's withdrawal is a blow for the March 22-April 4 tournament, which has already seen Serena Williams pull out to recover from oral surgery, while Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem have all skipped the ATP 1000 event.

