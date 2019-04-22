Tennis: Halep puts Romania in touching distance of Fed Cup final

PARIS (AFP) - World number two Simona Halep battled back from a set down to defeat France's Caroline Garcia 6-7 (6/8), 6-3, 6-4 and put Romania within touching distance of a first Fed Cup final appearance since 1973 on Sunday (April 21).

French Open champion Halep had given Romania a winning lead in their semi-final in Rouen on Saturday by seeing off Kristina Mladenovic 6-3, 6-1 before Garcia swept past Mihaela Buzarnescu 6-3, 6-3 to level the tie.

Buzarnescu has the chance to wrap up the semi-final when she faces Pauline Parmentier in Sunday's second singles.

The winners will face Australia in November's final.

Seven-time champions Australia made the championship match by seeing off Belarus in Brisbane earlier on Sunday.