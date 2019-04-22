Tennis: Halep puts Romania in touching distance of Fed Cup final

Romania's Simona Halep celebrates after winning against France's Caroline Garcia (not pictured) in the third rubber of the Fed Cup tennis semi-final match between France and Romania at The Kindarena in Rouen on April 21, 2019.
Romania's Simona Halep celebrates after winning against France's Caroline Garcia (not pictured) in the third rubber of the Fed Cup tennis semi-final match between France and Romania at The Kindarena in Rouen on April 21, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
Published
1 hour ago

PARIS (AFP) - World number two Simona Halep battled back from a set down to defeat France's Caroline Garcia 6-7 (6/8), 6-3, 6-4 and put Romania within touching distance of a first Fed Cup final appearance since 1973 on Sunday (April 21).

French Open champion Halep had given Romania a winning lead in their semi-final in Rouen on Saturday by seeing off Kristina Mladenovic 6-3, 6-1 before Garcia swept past Mihaela Buzarnescu 6-3, 6-3 to level the tie.

Buzarnescu has the chance to wrap up the semi-final when she faces Pauline Parmentier in Sunday's second singles.

The winners will face Australia in November's final.

Seven-time champions Australia made the championship match by seeing off Belarus in Brisbane earlier on Sunday.

Topics: 

Branded Content