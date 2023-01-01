Tennis: Gutsy Evans helps Britain down Spain, reach United Cup knockouts

SYDNEY – Britain stormed into the knockout stage of the United Cup mixed team tournament on Sunday as Dan Evans came through a gruelling encounter against Spain’s Albert Ramos-Vinolas with a 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 win that gave his team an unassailable 3-1 lead.

Britain began the day with a 2-0 advantage in the tie thanks in part to Cameron Norrie’s win over Rafael Nadal on Saturday, but an ailing Paula Badosa dragged Spain back into contention as she shrugged off leg cramps to beat Harriet Dart 6-7 (6-8), 7-6 (7-5), 6-1.

“I lost my match. That’s it, no? Every time I come to a press conference it seems that I have to retire. So you are very interested on my retirement. I mean, that, for the moment, isn’t the case,” a smiling Nadal told reporters.

“When the day arrives, I’m going to let you know, guys. Don’t keep going (on) with the retirement, because I’m here to keep playing tennis.”

Compatriot Badosa, meanwhile, said she battled cramps and nerves in her match.

“I don’t know what happened at the second set, I started a little bit to cramp,” she said.

“It was high intensity, first match of the year, I was nervous. But I could adapt myself. I started to play a little bit more aggressive. I’m very happy with the fight tonight because I played and fought until the last moment.”

Evans, who recovered from illness to be part of the US$15 million (S$20.1 million) prize money event, then showed his battling qualities to overcome Ramos-Vinolas – a late replacement for Pablo Carreno Busta – and help Britain top Group D.

“It is great to qualify Great Britain for the City Finals,” Evans said.

“It has been amazing to be part of the event up to this point. Watching so much great tennis. Watching the ladies compete so hard, they’ve done so well for our team and got us some big points.

“Badosa and Dart played an amazing match before me. It is one of the best matches I have watched Harriet play.”

They will now take on the winner of Group C comprising the United States, Czech Republic and Germany in the “city final” at Sydney’s Ken Rosewall Arena on Wednesday.

Spain next play Australia, who are without Ajla Tomljanovic after she withdrew from the tournament to recover from a minor knee issue before the Jan 16-29 Australian Open. Nick Kyrgios also unavailable as he gears up for the Major.