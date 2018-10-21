Tennis: Gulbis stuns Isner to reach first final in four years

STOCKHOLM (AFP) - Former top 10 player Ernests Gulbis reached his first final in four years on Saturday (Oct 20) when he stunned top seed John Isner 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 in the Stockholm semi-finals.

The 30-year-old Latvian, ranked 145 and who came through qualifying, has never lost a final and will bid for a seventh title on Sunday against world number 16 Stefanos Tsitsipas.

"I like the way I am playing now, I like the way I am feeling, the way I am hitting and moving," Gulbis told atpworldtour.com.

"If I play like this, I can beat anybody. I can give anybody trouble, for sure, so it is not going to be an easy match for Stefanos tomorrow. It is probably not going to be an easy match in general."

Greek star Tsitsipas reached his third final of 2018, beating Italian second seed Fabio Fognini 6-3, 6-2.

"The key to the match was to stay patient," said 20-year-old Tsitsipas, who was runner-up to Rafael Nadal in the Barcelona and Toronto finals this season.

"Fabio was going for shots and the beginning of the match was really tough. I was patient in the rallies. That is how I got the win today."