Tennis great Serena Williams gives birth to second child

Williams welcomed her second child in a video on TikTok that shows her, husband Alexis Ohanian and their four-year-old daughter Olympia embracing the newborn baby. PHOTO: INSTAGRAM/SERENA WILLIAMS
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

NEW YORK - Tennis great Serena Williams has given birth to her second child, a girl named Adira River Ohanian, and along with husband Alexis Ohanian welcomed the new arrival in social media posts on Tuesday.

“Welcome my beautiful angel,” Williams wrote in the caption of a video posted on TikTok that shows her, Ohanian and their four-year-old daughter Olympia embracing the newborn.

“I’m grateful to report our house is teaming with love: a happy & healthy newborn girl and happy & healthy mama. Feeling grateful,” Ohanian posted on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion, who said she was “evolving away” from tennis after last year’s US Open, confirmed on the red carpet of the Met Gala in New York in May that she was expecting baby number two.

The announcement made a return to competitive tennis appear highly unlikely for 41-year-old Williams, one of the most decorated athletes ever to pick up a racket. REUTERS

@serena

Welcome my beautiful angel

♬ original sound - Serenawilliams
More On This Topic
Serena Williams announces pregnancy on Met Gala red carpet
Tennis: 'I am not retired', Serena Williams says

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top