Tennis: Fritz reaches semis, Nadal signs off with win in Turin

TURIN – American Taylor Fritz outlasted Felix Auger-Aliassime in three sets and Rafael Nadal avoided matching his worst ever losing sequence with a 7-5, 7-5 victory over Norway’s Casper Ruud in round-robin play at the ATP Finals on Thursday.

In a clash of tournament debutants, neither Fritz nor Auger-Aliassime could make inroads on the other’s serve but, in the first set tiebreaker, the Canadian’s normally solid backhand began to misfire and a forehand error put Fritz out ahead.

The players remained on serve in the second to bring about another breaker that Fritz appeared to have in hand while leading 4-2.

But an errant ball toss produced Fritz’s first double-fault and shifted momentum in favour of Auger-Aliassime, who pumped his fist after slapping a crosscourt winner to force a deciding set.

The key game of the match came with Fritz leading 3-2 in the third when he finally got his first looks at break points, converting his fourth opportunity when Auger-Aliassime pulled a forehand wide.

Fritz rolled from there, holding to love to consolidate the break and jumping in the air when Auger-Aliassime pushed a backhand out on match point, his 36th unforced error.

“It was tough, no one really had any chances early on,” Fritz said after his 7-6 (7-4), 6-7 (5-7), 6-2 win.

“I had to just not get frustrated, had to reset. I felt going into the third that a break was coming.”

Fritz will face Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals.

Australian and French Open winner Nadal had already been eliminated from semi-final contention when he walked on court in Turin after back-to-back straight-set defeats by Fritz and Auger-Aliassime in Green Group.

But the Spaniard was clearly eager not to end a season that began in such spectacular fashion by succumbing to a fifth successive defeat – something the 36-year-old had not experienced since before his career took off in 2004-05.

The first set was full of intensity inside the Pala Alpitour where the afternoon crowd were firmly behind Nadal.

Nadal fought off two break points at 4-4 in the opening set as Ruud threatened but, after that, the Mallorcan found the range on his forehand.