Tennis: Fritz, Keys give United States strong start at inaugural United Cup

SYDNEY – The United States made a strong start at the inaugural United Cup on Thursday as world No. 9 Taylor Fritz and 11th-ranked Madison Keys cruised through their opening ties against the Czech Republic.

The Dec 29-Jan 8 mixed-team tournament features 18 countries playing in Sydney, Brisbane and Perth, with each tie consisting of two men’s and two women’s singles rubbers along with a mixed doubles match over two days as players warm up to the Australian Open.

Fritz got his country away to a flying start with a 6-3, 6-4 win over world No. 74 Jiri Lehecka at Sydney’s Ken Rosewall Arena before Keys saw off Marie Bouzkova 6-4, 6-3.

Fritz had too much firepower for Lehecka, facing only two break points on his way to a comfortable 75-minute win, but admitted that he had felt some nerves before the match.

“It was the first match of the season and also playing a team event as well adds to it (the nerves),” the American said.

“I think in the beginning of the match I handled it much better than maybe my opponent did. I got the early break, then kind of just held on to it.”

The 25-year-old had a breakthrough year in 2022, beating 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal in the final at Indian Wells to go with titles in Tokyo and Eastbourne.

He also broke into the top 10 in 2022, reaching a career-high of eighth in October.

Keys, who made the Australian Open semi-finals in 2022, came back from an early break of serve in both sets to see off Bouzkova in 80 minutes.

The former US Open finalist overpowered her Czech opponent from the baseline, taking full advantage of the quick conditions on centre court.

“I’ve known all these friends for a really long time so it’s great to get to compete together in a format that we’ve never got to compete in together,” Keys said of the mixed-team event.

“So far so good. Excited to cheer on Frances (Tiafoe) and Jessica (Pegula) tomorrow.”

In Brisbane, Italy and Brazil were locked at one rubber apiece after the early session.

Beatriz Haddad Maia, the Brazilian world No. 15, was far too strong for Martina Trevisan, dropping just two games on her way to a 6-2, 6-0 victory.

“I worked very hard to push myself to play my best tennis,” she said.

“I worked very hard in the pre-season to be as ready as I could today.”