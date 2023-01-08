Tennis: Fritz beats Berrettini as USA win inaugural United Cup

SYDNEY – The secret to winning a team event? Team bonding, of course, as the United States built on that key factor to achieve success in the United Cup on Sunday.

World No. 9 Taylor Fritz was the hero of the day as he battled past Italian Matteo Berrettini with a powerhouse performance to steer the Americans to the inaugural mixed-teams title in Sydney.

Frances Tiafoe and Jessica Pegula had earlier both won their singles matches to give their country a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five tie with Fritz delivering victory in winning 7-6 (7-4), 7-6 (8-6).

“It’s amazing for the team to win this event, we came in with really high hopes,” said Fritz of the US$15 million (S$20 million) competiton.

“Really happy to be in the position to clinch the match. The emotions when you win are amazing.

“We had a lot of team bonding this week. When we combine the guys and girls from the US we are so deep through the rankings it just makes team so much stronger.”

A dominant US team crushed the Iga Swiatek-led Poland 5-0 to make the decider of the new tournament – which began with 18 nations playing round-robin matches in Perth, Brisbane and Sydney – while Italy outgunned Stefanos Tsitsipas’s Greece 4-1.

Fritz constantly put pressure on the Berrettini serve, earning four break points on his first two service games, but all were saved.

Despite the American being in charge from the baseline, it went to a first set tiebreak where he got two decisive early breaks to move 3-0 ahead before closing out the set.

Fritz again created a series of break points in the second set, but Berrettini hung on and it went to a tiebreak once more where he again prevailed.