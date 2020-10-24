Tennis: French Open winner Iga Swiatek to isolate after contact with Covid-positive Polish leader

WARSAW (REUTERS) - French Open winner Iga Swiatek said on Saturday (Oct 24) that she feels good but will quarantine herself, after she met Polish President Andrzej Duda, who subsequently tested positive for coronavirus.

"Neither I nor members of my team have symptoms of coronavirus. We carry out tests regularly. We will quarantine ourselves in accordance with current procedures," the 19-year-old tennis star said in a Twitter post.

Fresh from winning the French Open earlier this month and gaining national hero status for doing so, Swiatek met Mr Duda on Friday, when she was awarded the Gold Cross of Merit for her achievements in sports and promotion of the country internationally.

In winning her first Grand Slam title, Swiatek was also the youngest female to win the French Open since Monica Seles in 1992. She was the first Polish woman to reach the final of the Roland Garros tournament in 81 years.

Polish officials said on Saturday that Mr Duda had tested positive for the coronavirus and was subject to quarantine but was feeling well.

The country is grappling with a surge in the epidemic, with new infections hitting a daily record of 13,632 on Friday. The country recorded 13,628 new cases on Saturday.