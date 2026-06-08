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Tennis-French Open men's singles champion Alexander Zverev

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Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 7, 2026 Germany's Alexander Zverev in action during the final against Italy's Flavio Cobolli REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 7, 2026 Germany's Alexander Zverev in action during the final against Italy's Flavio Cobolli REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

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PARIS, June 7 - Factbox on Germany's Alexander Zverev, who beat Italy's Flavio Cobolli 6-1 4-6 6-4 6-7(5) 6-1 in the French Open final on Sunday to win his maiden Grand Slam title:

Age: 29

Nation: Germany

ATP Ranking: 3

Seeding: 2

Grand Slam titles: 1 (French Open 2026)

ROAD TO FINAL

First round: beat Benjamin Bonzi (France) 6-3 6-4 6-2

Second round: beat Tomas Machac (Czech Republic) 6-4 6-2 6-2

Third round: beat Quentin Halys (France) 6-4 6-3 5-7 6-2

Fourth round: beat Jesper De Jong (Netherlands) 7-6(3) 6-4 6-1

Quarter-finals: beat 27-Rafael Jodar (Spain) 7-6(3) 6-1 6-3

Semi-finals: beat 26-Jakub Mensik (Czech Republic) 7-5 6-2 3-6 6-3

EARLY LIFE

* Born in Hamburg, Germany and began playing tennis at age five.

CAREER TO DATE

* A former world number one in juniors, he began his career on the International Tennis Federation junior circuit aged 13.

* Made his ATP Tour main draw debut at the German Open in 2013 and won his first junior Grand Slam title at the Australian Open in 2014.

* Won his first Challenger tournament aged 17.

* Qualified for his first Masters event in 2015 in Miami.

* Won his first ATP title at the St Petersburg Open in 2016, after entering the top 30.

* Won his first Masters title in Rome in 2017 and followed that up with victory in the Canadian Open Masters, finishing the year ranked fourth in the world.

* Beat world number one Novak Djokovic to win the ATP Finals in 2018.

* Made it to the Australian Open semi-finals in 2020 and then reached his first Grand Slam final at the U.S. Open, losing to Dominic Thiem despite having led by two sets at one point.

* Won gold in the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and reached the semi-finals of the French Open and U.S. Open, before once again winning the ATP Finals.

* Was forced to retire from a 2022 French Open semi-final against Rafa Nadal after tearing ankle ligaments in an injury which required surgery and sidelined him for an extended spell.

* Returned in 2023 and reached the French Open semi-finals for a third straight year.

* Reached his second major final at the 2024 French Open but was beaten by Carlos Alcaraz in five sets.

* Reached the final of the 2025 Australian Open, where he lost to defending champion Jannik Sinner in straight sets.

* Made it to the semi-finals of the 2026 Australian Open before losing to Alcaraz in five sets.

* Beat Cobolli 6-1 4-6 6-4 6-7(5) 6-1 in the French Open final to win his first Grand Slam title and become Germany's first men's champion since Boris Becker won the 1996 Australian Open. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.