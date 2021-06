LONDON (AFP) - American fourth seed Sofia Kenin was knocked out of Wimbledon in the second round on Wednesday (June 30), losing in just 45 minutes to compatriot Madison Brengle.

Former Australian Open winner Kenin lost 6-2, 6-4 to 82nd-ranked Brengle who will face either Viktoria Golubic or Danielle Collins for a place in the last 16.

Kenin committed 41 unforced errors to Brengle's seven.