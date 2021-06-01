Tennis: Fourth seed Kenin beats Ostapenko in Roland Garros opener

Jelena Ostapenko reacts at The Roland Garros 2021 French Open tennis tournament in Paris, on May 31, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
PARIS (AFP) - Fourth seed Sofia Kenin withstood a comeback from former champion Jelena Ostapenko to win in three sets and reach the French Open second round on Monday (May 31).

The United States' Kenin, who lost to Iga Swiatek in last year's final at Roland Garros, held her nerve to secure a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 victory.

Latvia's Ostapenko has struggled for consistency since her shock title win as a teenager in 2017 and is now 44th in the WTA rankings.

Kenin, the 2020 Australian Open champion, will face qualifier and fellow American Hailey Baptiste for a place in the last 32.

