Tennis: Flawless Djokovic downs Hurkacz to reach Dubai semi-finals

DUBAI - Novak Djokovic stayed on course for his third title of 2023 by powering into the semi-finals of the Dubai Tennis Championships with a 6-3 7-5 win over Hubert Hurkacz on Thursday.

The 35-year-old Serbian won in Adelaide before sealing his 22nd Grand Slam trophy at the Australian Open while managing a hamstring injury and has hit top form after a slow start in Dubai on his return to the tour.

Having breezed through the first set on the back of a single break, Djokovic found the going a bit tougher in the next as the big-serving Hurkacz raised his game in search of a first win over the world number one in their fifth meeting.

After a crucial hold from 0-30 down to draw level at 5-5, Djokovic grabbed another break to heap the pressure on Hurkacz and the five-times champion closed out the match on serve.

“It was a challenging match as it always is against Hubert,” Djokovic said.

“I think he’s got one of the best serves in the game. In the second set, until the 11th game I didn’t have too many chances against his serve.

“Fortunately for me, I also found the rhythm on my serve... one or two points can decide the winner in matches like these.

“I’m really glad with the way I played under pressure.”

Up next for Djokovic is a meeting with Daniil Medvedev or Borna Coric.

Alexander Zverev earlier reached his first semi-final since last year’s French Open with a 7-5 6-4 win over Lorenzo Sonego.