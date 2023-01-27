Tennis: Fiery Sabalenka and unfazed Rybakina promise power-packed Australian Open final

MELBOURNE – Two of the biggest hitters in women’s tennis go toe-to-toe when Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina clash in Saturday’s Australian Open final.

But in essence, it is also a battle of two players with contrasting personalities.

Belarusian fifth seed Sabalenka, 24, is in the form of her life and on the brink of a maiden Grand Slam crown.

She comes into the showpiece under the Rod Laver Arena lights on a 10-match unbeaten streak in Australia, having won the Adelaide International and is yet to drop a set in 2023.

She has also defeated Wimbledon champion Rybakina in all of their three previous meetings.

Sabalenka is brutal in her serves, her muscles generating spin and driving the ball through the court.

It is a trait she has always possessed but was often stymied by her fractious nerves. But not in 2023 as she finally won a Grand Slam semi-final at the fourth attempt against the unseeded Pole Magda Linette.