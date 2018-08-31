Tennis: Federer sets up Kyrgios clash at US Open

NEW YORK (AFP) - Five-time champion Roger Federer set-up a mouthwatering US Open third round clash against Nick Kyrgios on Thursday (Aug 30) after the second seed defeated France's Benoit Paire 7-5, 6-4, 6-4.

Federer, 37, will take a 2-1 career lead over the combustible Kyrgios into their Saturday duel but all three of the pair's encounters have gone to three sets.

The Swiss star defeated Kyrgios on grass in the Stuttgart final in June after also winning in the Miami semi-finals in 2017.

Kyrgios had stunned the 20-time major winner in their first meeting in Madrid in 2015.

Kyrgios reached the third round by seeing off France's Pierre-Hugues Herbert 4-6, 7-6 (8/6), 6-3, 6-0.

On Thursday, Federer took a 6-0 career lead over world number 56 Paire although the Frenchman did have match points in Halle this summer before losing a second round encounter.

Paire recovered from 4-2 in the first set on Arthur Ashe Stadium to lead 5-4 but once Federer reeled off the next three games, the writing was on the wall for the bearded French player.

Breaks for 3-2 in the second set and 2-1 in the third put Federer on route to victory, his 18th in 18 second round appearances in the second round.