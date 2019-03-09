Tennis: Ethan Lye wins third ITF Junior singles title at Singapore ITF Junior Championship

SINGAPORE - He has been based outside Singapore the last seven years, but teenage tennis player Ethan Lye certainly enjoyed home-ground advantage as he won the third International Tennis Federation (ITF) junior title of his career at the Kallang Tennis Centre on Saturday (March 9).

The 17-year-old top seed beat China's Wen Guanglin 6-0, 6-0 in the boys' singles final of the Singapore ITF Junior Championship, to add to ITF titles he won in Sydney (September 2017) and Hong Kong (January 2018).

"It was just one of those days where the ball (seemed) really big and I was feeling really good, and I was in the zone," Lye told The Sunday Times.

"It didn't feel easy, or hard. I was just in the moment."

Ethan's family moved to Chiang Mai in 2012 so he could pursue both sport and studies.

In 2014, they relocated to Sydney, where Ethan is on a partial scholarship to study at the McDonald College and train at the Voyager Tennis Academy, and where he is still currently based.

Despite being mostly abroad for so long, Ethan was still able to count on home comforts in the Singapore tournament.

While most of the other 47 players in the main draw - hailing from 11 countries like Japan, Thailand, Egypt and the United States - were put up in a hotel, Ethan stayed at his cousin's home at Sixth Avenue.

"Yeah it definitely helps, staying at my cousin's place, getting proper nutrition and support," he said.

"It felt like home."

He could not stay for long, however, and flew out to Kuching for the Sarawak Chief Minister's Cup ITF Junior Tennis Championship, a Grade 1 ITF Junior tournament, just hours after his win.

And even though he notes the Singapore Championship is a Grade 5 tournament - the lowest competition tier on the ITF Junior circuit - Ethan hopes his win will help him turn the corner after a difficult second half of 2018.

He suffered a stress reaction - a pre-cursor to a stress fracture - of his shin which kept him off the court from August to October last year.

"I haven't been doing well after my injury so this win is meaningful," said the teenager, who is ranked 420th in ITF's junior world ranking.

"This is a good starting point for me to build up my confidence.

"Tennis is just game of confidence and (winning) runs, and I think this is it - the turning point."