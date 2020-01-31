Tennis: Dominic Thiem shoots down young gun Alexander Zverev to reach Australian Open final

MELBOURNE (REUTERS) - Dominic Thiem won the new-generation battle with Alexander Zverev 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7-3), 7-6 (7-4) on Friday (Jan 31) to reach his first Australian Open final and set up the ultimate test against Melbourne Park maestro Novak Djokovic.

In an enthralling semi-final featuring a rain interruption, a lighting failure and plenty of drama, the fifth-seeded Austrian shrugged off a sluggish start and was braver on the big points under the roof at Rod Laver Arena.

He whacked two blazing forehand winners to raise three match points in the decisive tiebreak, then sealed it with a cross-court volley to book his third Grand Slam final. He had lost the last two French Open deciders to Rafael Nadal, who he stunned in Wednesday's quarter-finals.

With the men's Grand Slams dominated for years by the "Big Three" of Djokovic, Nadal and record 20-time champion Roger Federer, Thiem will bid to become the first man born in the 1990s to win a major title.