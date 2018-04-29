Tennis: Dominant Karolina Pliskova beats CoCo Vandeweghe to win Stuttgart WTA title

(REUTERS) - Karolina Pliskova won her first tennis title of the year on Sunday (April 29), with a 7-6 (7-2), 6-4 victory over American CoCo Vandeweghe in the final of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix.

The dominant Czech fifth seed fired 11 aces and wrapped up the match in an hour and 56 minutes to halt Vandeweghe's fine run in the clay-court tournament in Stuttgart, Germany.

The 26-year-old Vandeweghe beat world No. 1 Simona Halep and US Open champion Sloane Stephens earlier in the tournament but could not find a way past Pliskova.

"It's the best atmosphere to play in Germany," Pliskova said after the match. "I want to thank my team. I think we had a great week and without them I would not have the trophy."

Former world No. 1 Pliskova trailed 0-2 in the tie-break at the end of a tight first set but reeled off seven points in a row for an early advantage in the contest.

After Vandeweghe called for the trainer following a tumble early in the second set, Pliskova raised her level and broke her bruised opponent's serve to go up 3-2.

Pliskova saved a break point in the next game to increase her lead. She then broke Vandeweghe again to make it 5-2 before the American attempted a late fightback with a break of her own.

Pliskova, however, maintained focus to serve out the match.

Victory in Stuttgart gave the sixth-ranked Pliskova a 10th career title and her first since winning the trophy in Eastbourne last year.