Tennis: Djokovic sponsor Lacoste to contact world No. 1 to review events in Australia

PARIS (REUTERS, AFP) - French apparel brand Lacoste, a sponsor of Novak Djokovic, said on Monday (Jan 17) that it would contact the world's No. 1 tennis player to review the recent events in Australia.

The player, who has not been vaccinated, was deported from Australia on Sunday ahead of the Australian Open after losing a high-profile court battle to have the cancellation of his visa overturned.

Australia requires all visitors to be double vaccinated against the coronavirus. The Serb had initially entered the country based on a medical exemption.

Djokovic's Lacoste contract was his most lucrative, valued at around US$9 million (S$12.13 million) by several American media outlets.

The clothing firm bearing the emblem of a crocodile - the nickname of its founder, French tennis legend Rene Lacoste - indicated it may bare its teeth in talks with Djokovic.

"As soon as possible, we will be in touch with Novak Djokovic to review the events that have accompanied his presence in Australia," Lacoste said in an e-mailed statement.

He is now in his native Serbia, where he received a rapturous welcome on Monday.

Doors closing on Djokovic

However, he will likely find his reception at the other Grand Slams far more chilly.

With Covid-19 not going away anytime soon and with the regulations regarding vaccination made by ever-cautious governments possibly remaining stringent, Wimbledon would appear the only tournament he can confidently think of playing in after the French Open doors closed on him on Monday.

The French sports ministry said a new vaccine pass, approved by the parliament on Sunday, "applies to everyone, to volunteers and to elite sportspeople, including those coming from abroad, until further notice".

The US Open would also appear to be a no-go area for the Serb according to the stringent vaccination rules currently in place in New York.

Djokovic's anti-vaccination stance could also complicate his training plans.

The Serb travels regularly to Spain where he owns a house in the southern resort of Marbella. He spent a few days in late December and early January and video footage showed him training there.