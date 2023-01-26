Tennis: Djokovic’s father filmed with fans holding pro-Russia flags at Australian Open

MELBOURNE - Novak Djokovic’s father has been filmed posing with fans brandishing pro-Russian flags at the Australian Open in scenes Ukraine’s ambassador Thursday slammed as “a disgrace”.

The Serbian star had just booked his place in the tournament semi-final with a straight sets thumping of Russian opponent Andrey Rublev in Rod Laver Arena on Wednesday night.

After the match a group of fans unfurled Russian flags near the stadium, including one featuring Vladimir Putin’s face, chanting pro-Russian slogans.

Tennis Australia said four people “revealed inappropriate flags and symbols and threatened security guards”. Police were called and they were ejected from Melbourne Park.

A video later posted to a pro-Russian Australian YouTube account showed Djokovic’s father Srdjan posing with a man holding the Putin flag.

It was captioned: “Novak Djokovic’s father makes bold political statement.”