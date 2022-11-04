Tennis: Djokovic pleased after success in Khachanov revenge mission in Paris

PARIS – Novak Djokovic will never forget that he lost to Karen Khachanov in the 2018 Paris Masters final – a tournament in which he has had much success.

On Thursday, the Serb, seeking a record-extending seventh Bercy title this week, made sure that did not happen again as he thrashed the Russian 6-4, 6-1 to advance to the quarter-finals.

The 21-time Grand Slam champion, already the winner of a record 38 Masters crowns, faced Lorenzo Musetti of Italy for a semi-final berth on Friday – the result of which was not available at press time.

“Khachanov is someone I know really well,” said Djokovic. “We train a lot, and we played almost 10 times against each other on different surfaces. He beat me four years ago in the final, so I know he likes this surface, he likes these conditions.

“The first (set) was quite even, I had my chances, he had a break, and he was hanging on and I broke his serve in the 10th game of the first set and I think after that the momentum shifted. In the second set I was a different player. I think I stepped it up even more, served better, and I’m just really pleased with the way I finished.”

The 35-year-old has now won 10 of his 11 meetings with Khachanov, the only defeat being the final here in 2018.

The Wimbledon champion also stretched his winning run in individual tournaments to 18 matches, dating back to his French Open quarter-final loss to Rafael Nadal in May.

Italian youngster Musetti downed third seed Casper Ruud in three sets to reach his maiden Masters quarter-final. The 20-year-old, at a career-high ranking of 23rd, came from behind to beat the Norwegian Ruud 4-6, 6-4, 6-4.

“He was playing really well and I had to play my best tennis to beat him,” said Musetti.

“I am really happy that all the hard work I am doing keeps improving me. I am really proud of this win.”

After falling behind, Musetti, who has lifted two ATP titles this year, broke serve three times across the next two sets to continue his rise with his best performance to date at a Masters event.

Fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas served strongly to seal a 6-3, 7-6 (7-3) win over France’s Corentin Moutet and reach the last eight.

The Greek, who is bidding to win his third Masters title, faced American Tommy Paul on Friday. AFP, REUTERS