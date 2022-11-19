Tennis: Djokovic on verge of sixth ATP Finals title after beating Fritz

TURIN – Novak Djokovic is one step closer to equalling Roger Federer’s record of six titles in the season-ending ATP Finals, after he defeated American Taylor Fritz 7-6 (7-5), 7-6 (8-6) in the semi-finals on Saturday.

It was not an easy victory, however, as Fritz demonstrated great determination in recovering from a break down in the first set, while also surging to a 5-3 lead in the second.

A weary Djokovic admitted that he had to maintain his grit to clinch his hard-fought victory in 1hr 54min at the Pala Alpitour.

“I had to fight to survive,” said the Serb.

“I didn’t feel very reactive today or very comfortable. I knew coming into today’s match from yesterday’s gruelling battle against (Daniil) Medvedev I knew it would take me some time to adjust and find the dynamic movement I need against Fritz, who is one of the best servers on the Tour.”

The 35-year-old – who beat Medvedev in a 3hr 11min round-robin triumph – hit just 21 winners against the 31 from Fritz, who is 10 years younger.

“I had to be very patient, I didn’t start the second set very well,” added Djokovic.

“But I managed to break his serve at 5-4 when he was serving for the set, like when Medvedev was serving for the match yesterday. In those moments I find another gear and managed to hold my nerve and make him play another shot in the tie-break.

“I am very pleased to have overcome this one as I don’t think it was one of my best days with my tennis, but I managed to hang in there.”

Djokovic’s career record at the ATP Finals now stands at 45-17. The Serb won the trophy in 2008 and from 2012-2015.

Should he win this year’s edition undefeated, he will claim a record US$4.7 million ($6.5 million).

Djokovic will face the winner of the other semi-final clash on Saturday between Russian Andrey Rublev and Casper Ruud of Norway. The result of that match was not available at press time.

