Tennis: Djokovic has ‘no regrets’ about missing US events over Covid vaccine status

LOS ANGELES – Novak Djokovic has said that he had no regrets about missing tournaments at Indian Wells and Miami due to his Covid-19 vaccination status, but hoped that he would be allowed into the United States in August for the US Open.

The US currently bars unvaccinated foreigners from entering the country, though the policy is expected to be lifted when the government ends its Covid emergency declarations in May.

Djokovic, 35, unsuccessfully applied to the US government for special permission to play at Indian Wells and Miami.

As a result, Spanish teenage star Carlos Alcaraz leapfrogged the Serb back into top spot in the world rankings after winning the Indian Wells title last Sunday.

“I have no regrets,” Djokovic told CNN.

“I’ve learnt through life that regrets only hold you back and basically make you live in the past.

“I don’t want to do that. I also don’t want to live too much in the future. I want to be as much as in the present moment but of course I think about the future, creating a better future.

“So I congratulate Alcaraz. He absolutely deserves to come back to No. 1.”

While he has no regrets, Djokovic also said it was a slight pity that he was not allowed to compete in the US, where he has enjoyed plenty of success including three of his 22 Grand Slam titles.

“But at the same time, it’s the conscious decision I made and I knew that there is always a possibility that I won’t go,” he said.

“It’s the current state or current situation that I hope will change for later this year, for the US Open. That’s the most important tournament for me on American soil.

“I really want to be playing there. I’ve been fortunate to win that tournament three times, play many finals. I received a lot of love and appreciation from people and I want to go back and I want to reconnect with the crowd there.

“So that’s something I’m looking forward to and hopefully it will happen.”

The Serb added that his vaccination controversy had not dented his enthusiasm for the sport.

“Actually, the contrary, I’m as enthusiastic as ever, as motivated as ever for the sport, my family, my foundation, all the projects and everything I’m doing off the court,” he said.