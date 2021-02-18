Tennis: Djokovic ends Russian qualifier Karatsev's golden run to stay on course for 9th Australian Open title

Novak Djokovic raised his game in the third set and sealed the win with an ace.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
MELBOURNE (REUTERS) - Defending champion Novak Djokovic ended the remarkable run of Russian qualifier Aslan Karatsev to ease into his ninth Australian Open final with a 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 win on Thursday (Feb 18).

In one of the more improbable semi-final match-ups at a Grand Slam, the top-ranked Serb was broken twice by world No. 114 Karatsev but ensured there would be no Russian revolution under the lights of Rod Laver Arena.

As a long tournament took its toll on Karatsev, Djokovic raised his game in the third set and sealed the win with an ace to trigger a roaring ovation from Serbian fans in the crowd.

Djokovic will face either Stefanos Tsitsipas or Daniil Medvedev in Sunday's final.

