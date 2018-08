CINCINNATI (AFP) - Novak Djokovic beat Marin Cilic 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 on Saturday (Aug 18) to keep his dream of winning the Cincinnati Masters alive.

The Serb will be playing in his sixth final here against either seven-time champion Roger Federer or Belgian David Goffin.

The match which went for two and a half hours, with the end in doubt until Wimbledon champion Djokiovic secured a break for 5-3 with a passing shot and finished off the win a game later.

