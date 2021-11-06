Tennis: Djokovic crowned season-ending world No. 1 for record seventh time

PARIS (AFP) - Novak Djokovic gained some consolation in missing out on a Grand Slam sweep this year by being crowned season-ending world No. 1 for a record seventh time on Saturday (Nov 6).

The 34-year-old Serbian had previously jointly held the record with Pete Sampras but took sole possession when he beat Poland's Hubert Hurkacz 3-6, 6-0, 7-6 (7/5) to reach the Paris Masters final.

Djokovic had taken a seven week break after his dreams of a Grand Slam sweep were dashed by Daniil Medvedev in the US Open final in September.

However, the 20-time Grand Slam champion said on Friday the main reason for him returning this week was to seal the number one spot and break the record.

A beaming Djokovic said it was mission achieved.

“It is a dream for me as Pete was my idol when I was a young boy,” said Djokovic.

“To arrive at this moment is not just my achievement but my team’s, it is wonderful to be in this position.

“I am m very proud to finish number one and what a match to do it in!

“It was so tight right to the last point but I am a very happy man now obviously.”