Tennis: Djokovic blasts past Pouille into Tokyo semis, Nadal withdraws from Shanghai, Barty in Beijing final four

(REUTERS, AFP) - Men's world No. 1 Novak Djokovic continued his dominant form in Tokyo to storm past Frenchman Lucas Pouille 6-1, 6-2 and into the semi-finals of the Japan Open Tennis Championships on Friday (Oct 4).

The Serb has served with ruthless efficiency in his previous two matches and more of the same was on display, as the 32-year-old fired eight aces and won 82 per cent of points on his first serve to swat aside fifth seed Pouille in 50 minutes.

Up next for the 16-time Grand Slam champion, who has yet to drop a set in his first Japan Open, is 2017 winner David Goffin or Chung Hyeon, who are in action later.

Meanwhile, Rafael Nadal has pulled out of next week's Shanghai Masters owing to a wrist injury that cut short his participation in last month's Laver Cup, the world No. 2 said.

The 33-year-old, who claimed his 19th Grand Slam title at this year's US Open, said that he had not had enough time to practise sufficiently due to inflammation in his left wrist.

"I am very sad to announce that I won't be able to play in Shanghai this year. It is the second year in a row and in China I have great fans," he said in a statement.

"But, as you all probably know, I had an inflammation on my left wrist during the Laver Cup and I haven't had the time to recover and practise to be ready... I hope to be back in Shanghai for the 2020 tournament."

The two-time finalist's withdrawal denies fans the chance to witness the reunion of the Big Four of men's tennis at the Oct 6-13 tournament, with Roger Federer, Djokovic and Andy Murray all scheduled to feature. It also hands Djokovic the advantage in the battle to seal the year-end No. 1 ranking.

In Beijing, women's world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty battled into the China Open semi-finals with a gutsy three-set victory over familiar foe Petra Kvitova.

The Australian came from a set down to win 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 and plays Ukraine's Elina Svitolina or Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands in the last four.

This was the sixth meeting between Barty and two-time Wimbledon champion Kvitova, with the Australian winning only one of her previous encounters against the Czech.

Barty, 23, who had strapping on her left calf, was under pressure immediately in the deciding set after seventh-ranked Kvitova broke her first service game.

But the reigning French Open champion grabbed the break back immediately and, with the clock ticking past two hours on court, broke Kvitova again for a decisive 5-3 lead.

The Japan Open is Djokovic's first tournament since retiring from his US Open fourth-round match against Stan Wawrinka because of a problem with his left shoulder.

He has now reached at least the semi-finals in six of his past seven tournaments going back to the Madrid Open in May.

Big-serving American Reilly Opelka ended local favourite Yasutaka Uchiyama's hopes of a maiden ATP Tour semi-final appearance with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over the qualifier.

Opelka, who won his first title at the New York Open in February, next takes on qualifier John Millman in what will be their first career meeting.

The Australian eased past Japan's Taro Daniel 6-4, 6-0.