Tennis: Djokovic battles Tsitsipas in high stakes Australian Open final

MELBOURNE – Novak Djokovic will look to rise above the drama that has engulfed him at Melbourne Park and claim a record-extending 10th Australian Open title on Sunday in a generational clash against Stefanos Tsitsipas.

A year after being deported from Australia on the eve of the Grand Slam for refusing Covid-19 vaccination, he has battled a hamstring strain, heckling spectators and a media storm over his father mixing with fans toting banned Russian flags.

In handling everything within his control, though, the Serb has been supreme.

His dominant semi-final victory over American Tommy Paul on Friday stretched his winning streak at the event to a record 27 in the professional era, eclipsing Andre Agassi’s 26-match run between 2000 to 2004.

Never beaten at Melbourne Park after reaching the semis, the fourth seed is rated an unbackable favourite to triumph again under the floodlights at Rod Laver Arena.

Despite that, the final presents possibly the best matchup fans could have hoped for following the early exit of injured champion Rafael Nadal.

It offers a rematch of the dramatic 2021 French Open final, in which Djokovic came back from two sets down to snatch the title and leave Greek Tsitsipas heartbroken.

“I’m of course very satisfied and pleased to be in another Grand Slam final. This is exactly what I’ve imagined and hoped will happen when I came to Australia,” said Djokovic, who holds a 10-2 career record over Tsitsipas.

“I think that the experience of being in this particular situation and circumstances before helps.”

Both players are unbeaten this season.

Djokovic is on an 11-match win streak after lifting the Adelaide title prior to Melbourne while Tsitsipas is 10-0 following his exploits at the mixed teams United Cup.

But more than their unbeaten run, the stakes are sky-high for both players.

At 35, Djokovic needs one more title in his 33rd Grand Slam final to draw level with 36-year-old Nadal’s 22 in the all-time race.