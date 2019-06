PARIS (AFP) - Argentinian eighth seed Juan Martin del Potro eased past Australian Jordan Thompson and into the second week at Roland Garros on Saturday (June 1) with a comprehensive 6-4, 6-4, 6-0 victory.

The former US Open champion, who has missed much of the season with injuries, is a two-time Roland Garros semi-finalist.

Del Potro will take on Russian 10th seed Karen Khachanov for a place in the last eight.