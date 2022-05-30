Tennis: Dark times at French Open as Alcaraz says 'unfair' if last-8 tie is at night

PARIS (AFP) - Carlos Alcaraz said on Sunday (May 29) that it would "not be fair" if he has to play his French Open quarter-final at night on Tuesday (May 31), with Rafael Nadal pushing for a day-time slot for his blockbuster clash with Novak Djokovic.

Alcaraz has already played two night sessions at Roland Garros this year and could face a third when he tackles Alexander Zverev for a place in the semi-finals.

Nadal, who has made no secret of his dislike of playing clay-court tennis after dark, and Djokovic have played just one night match apiece. Their quarter-final is also scheduled for Tuesday on Court Philippe Chatrier.

"Honestly, it wouldn't seem fair to me. I've already played twice in the evening," 19-year-old Alcaraz said after defeating Karen Khachanov 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 to book a maiden last-eight place in Paris.

On Friday evening, he played Sebastian Korda in the third round.

"I'm not saying that it bothers me to play in the evening, but obviously I have less recovery time, if I finish very late all the time.

"When we finish at midnight, with all that comes with it - dinner, physio, trying to come down in terms of adrenaline - it's harder to recover. If I play a third time in the evening, honestly it seems unfair to me," he concluded.

Ten night sessions are being held this year after making their debut in 2021 as part of the French Tennis Federation's three-year deal with Amazon Prime.

Nadal's lone night match was on Wednesday when he easily defeated France's Corentin Moutet.

"I don't like night sessions on clay," said the 13-time champion. "I don't like to play on clay during the night, because the humidity is higher, the ball is slower, and there can be very heavy conditions especially when it's cold."

In what is becoming a major scheduling headache, Djokovic has hinted he would prefer to face Nadal as late as possible. "All I will say is Rafa and I would make different requests," he said last week.

However, after breezing past Diego Schwartzman 6-1, 6-3, 6-3 on Sunday to reach his 16th Roland Garros quarter-final, the world No. 1 appeared to have a change of heart.

"Today I'd rather play day than playing 9pm. Conditions are different today. It's colder, slower," said the defending champion. "I historically played very well and won a lot of matches under the lights on different Slams, particularly in Australia.

"We do have requests, but those requests are not always accepted."