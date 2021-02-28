Tennis: Courtside with Australian player Alexei Popyrin

Q Favourite memory from your career?

A: The 2019 Australian Open when I lost my first five-setter to Lucas Pouille, and this year's Australian Open when I won my first five-setter against David Goffin.

Q Which shot from which player would you like to have?

A: Roger Federer's forehand. That thing's unbelievable, you can't read it at all, he hides it so well and he can hit anywhere from anywhere on the court.

Q Tennis player you haven't met you would like to play against?

A: Federer, because he's the GOAT (greatest of all time). I just want to see how I fare against him and I just want to have one chance to play against him because you don't know when he'll hang up the racquet.

Q If you weren't a tennis player, which sport would you play?

A: Football as a striker. I was playing football until I was 10 and had to decide between tennis and football. My mum went to the doctor who said I was going to be very tall so she said tennis is the better way to go.

Q Who's an athlete you admire?

A: Tim Cahill. He's why I became an Everton supporter. I think he's the greatest Australian footballer.

Q If travel restrictions were lifted tomorrow and the world were declared Covid-free, what's the first place you'll go to for a holiday?

A: I would go to Zimbabwe with my girlfriend. She's from Zimbabwe. I also want to go on a safari.

Q How do you keep yourself entertained in the hotel room?

A: My physiotherapist and I room together so we're playing Call of Duty: Warzone all day every day, sometimes throwing remotes all over the room.