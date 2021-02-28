Tennis: Courtside with Australian player Alexei Popyrin

Alexei Popyrin in action during the men's singles semi finals match of the Singapore Tennis Open ATP 250 at OCBC Arena in Singapore, on Feb 27, 2021.
Alexei Popyrin in action during the men's singles semi finals match of the Singapore Tennis Open ATP 250 at OCBC Arena in Singapore, on Feb 27, 2021.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
  Published
    9 min ago

Q Favourite memory from your career?

A: The 2019 Australian Open when I lost my first five-setter to Lucas Pouille, and this year's Australian Open when I won my first five-setter against David Goffin.

Q Which shot from which player would you like to have?

A: Roger Federer's forehand. That thing's unbelievable, you can't read it at all, he hides it so well and he can hit anywhere from anywhere on the court.

Q Tennis player you haven't met you would like to play against?

A: Federer, because he's the GOAT (greatest of all time). I just want to see how I fare against him and I just want to have one chance to play against him because you don't know when he'll hang up the racquet.

Q If you weren't a tennis player, which sport would you play?

A: Football as a striker. I was playing football until I was 10 and had to decide between tennis and football. My mum went to the doctor who said I was going to be very tall so she said tennis is the better way to go.

Q Who's an athlete you admire?

A: Tim Cahill. He's why I became an Everton supporter. I think he's the greatest Australian footballer.

Q If travel restrictions were lifted tomorrow and the world were declared Covid-free, what's the first place you'll go to for a holiday?

A: I would go to Zimbabwe with my girlfriend. She's from Zimbabwe. I also want to go on a safari.

Q How do you keep yourself entertained in the hotel room?

A: My physiotherapist and I room together so we're playing Call of Duty: Warzone all day every day, sometimes throwing remotes all over the room.

