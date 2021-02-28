Tennis: Courtside with Australian player Alexei Popyrin

Q Favourite memory from your career?
A: The 2019 Australian Open when I lost my first five-setter to Lucas Pouille, and this year's Australian Open when I won my first five-setter against David Goffin.
Q Which shot from which player would you like to have?
A: Roger Federer's forehand. That thing's unbelievable, you can't read it at all, he hides it so well and he can hit anywhere from anywhere on the court.
Q Tennis player you haven't met you would like to play against?
A: Federer, because he's the GOAT (greatest of all time). I just want to see how I fare against him and I just want to have one chance to play against him because you don't know when he'll hang up the racquet.
Q If you weren't a tennis player, which sport would you play?
A: Football as a striker. I was playing football until I was 10 and had to decide between tennis and football. My mum went to the doctor who said I was going to be very tall so she said tennis is the better way to go.
Q Who's an athlete you admire?
A: Tim Cahill. He's why I became an Everton supporter. I think he's the greatest Australian footballer.
Q If travel restrictions were lifted tomorrow and the world were declared Covid-free, what's the first place you'll go to for a holiday?
A: I would go to Zimbabwe with my girlfriend. She's from Zimbabwe. I also want to go on a safari.
Q How do you keep yourself entertained in the hotel room?
A: My physiotherapist and I room together so we're playing Call of Duty: Warzone all day every day, sometimes throwing remotes all over the room.