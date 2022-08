CINCINNATI (AFP) - Borna Coric defeated fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-6 (7/0), 6-2 on Sunday (Aug 21) to win the ATP and WTA Cincinnati Masters.

The number 152 Croat who missed a year with a shoulder injury and only returned to the Tour in March, became the lowest-ranking player to ever lift a Masters trophy.

The previous holder of that record was number 143 Spaniard Roberto Carretero, champion at 1996 Hamburg.