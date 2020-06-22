Tennis: Coric and Dimitrov apologise after testing positive for coronavirus during Djokovic's event

PARIS (AFP) - Croatia's Borna Coric announced on Monday (June 22) that he has tested positive for the coronavirus after playing in a tennis tournament in Croatia featuring world No. 1 Novak Djokovic.

"Hi everyone, I wanted to inform you all that I tested positive for Covid-19," the world No. 33 posted on Twitter.

On Sunday, another player, Grigor Dimitrov, said he had also tested positive after pulling out of the exhibition event.

Coric, 23, said: "I want to make sure anyone who has been in contact with me during the last few days gets tested!

"I am really sorry for any harm I might have caused! I'm feeling well and don't have any simptoms (sic). Please stay safe and healthy! Lots of love to all!"

World No. 19 Dimitrov, 29, had earlier written on Instagram: "I want to reach out and let my fans and friends know that I tested positive back in Monaco for Covid-19.

"I am so sorry for any harm I might have caused. I am back home now and recovering."

Coric had beaten Dimitrov in the second leg of the Adria Tour in Zadar on Croatia's Adriatic coast on Saturday.

Sunday's final between Djokovic and Russia's Andrey Rublev was immediately cancelled as a precaution.

Coric had taken part in the Adria Tour event in Belgrade with Djokovic, world No. 3 Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev, ranked seventh.