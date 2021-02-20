Tennis: 'Congratulations' - Djokovic's sponsor jumps the gun in promo gaffe

MELBOURNE (AFP) - Novak Djokovic may be unbeaten in Australian Open finals, but a sponsor seemed to think he has already won this year's - before he has even played it.

Ahead of the eight-time champion's clash with Daniil Medvedev on Sunday (Feb 21), his racket sponsor Head offered its congratulations in a promotional e-mail.

"Congratulations Novak," said the e-mail, posted on Twitter by tennis journalist Ben Rothenberg, which described Djokovic as a "record-breaking 9 time Australian Open champion".

The gaffe was quickly rectified.

"Oops - we got ahead of ourselves!" a follow-up e-mail said.

"What we meant to say is... Good luck Novak in the 2021 Australian Open Final."

For those who think it’s fake/photoshoppped, here’s screenshots of the emails from HEAD I received this morning. Some of y’all being really petty over a small thing from HEAD. pic.twitter.com/Y3R2FQ6yjs — Liam Miguel Selvido (@LiamMiguelS) February 20, 2021

The mistake is perhaps understandable, with top-ranked Djokovic's eight titles already a record at the Australian Open.

However, Russia's Medvedev takes a 20-match winning streak into the Melbourne final, where he is seeking his first Major title.