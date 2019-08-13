Tennis: Wimbledon teen sensation Coco Gauff gets US Open wild-card entry

Gauff laughs while hitting balls into the crowd after defeating Hiroko Kuwata of Japan during qualifying for the Citi Open.
54 min ago

NEW YORK (AP) - Coco Gauff has received a wild-card entry for the US Open's main draw.

It will be the second Grand Slam tournament for the 15-year-old from Florida.

She made a magical run to the fourth round at Wimbledon last month after getting a wild card into the qualifying rounds there.

Gauff became the youngest player to qualify for Wimbledon, upset five-time champion Venus Williams in the first round and wound up losing to eventual title winner Simona Halep.

The US Tennis Association announced its wild cards on Tuesday (Aug 13).

The year's last major tennis tournament begins Aug 26.

