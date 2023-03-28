Tennis: Cirstea credits coach Johansson for late career revival

MIAMI – Sorana Cirstea reached the quarter-finals of the Miami Open for the first time with victory over Czech Marketa Vondrousova on Monday as she continued her unexpected late career revival.

The 32-year-old Romanian has followed up her run to the last eight at Indian Wells – her best ever showing at the California event – with another impressive showing in South Florida.

In both tournaments she knocked out world No. 4 Caroline Garcia and not surprisingly she is brimming with confidence.

“When you play good, everything becomes a bit more automatic,” she said.

“You don’t think so much. Tennis is a bit more simple. When you’re struggling with confidence, you’re overthinking every shot and you are playing in your mind at each point and you tend to complicate things.”

But there is much more to Cirstea’s upsurge in form, after 17 years as a professional, than simply self-belief.

Cirstea has proven the truth behind the sporting cliche, that a player should never stop learning, by radically rethinking her approach to the game under the guidance of Swedish coach Thomas Johansson.

After injury cut her season short after the US Open last year, Cirstea turned to 2002 Australian Open champion and former No. 7 Johansson in search of some ideas.

The impact wasn’t immediately evident in results but has been clear to see in her performances on the “Sunshine Swing.”

“He made me a bit more aware of everything. He taught me a bit of tennis IQ,” she told AFP.

“He was one of the best players to read the game when he was playing and he had the best tennis IQ out there. So he’s been sharing that with me a little bit.”

Johansson encouraged Cirstea to forget the mantra used by so many players on the tour, that the game is best played by focusing on themselves.

“He was a player that was reading his opponent very, very well. So he’s teaching me that also. I felt that was missing completely,” she said.

“I was always a player that only focused about my game and I’m still doing that because I have an aggressive game but he’s made me smarter.”