Tennis: British chiefs slam ATP over $1m fine for Russia, Belarus player ban

LONDON - British tennis chiefs said on Wednesday they were “disappointed” at being fined US$1 million (S$1.3 million) by the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) for banning Russian and Belarusian players from its events.

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) came under pressure from the British government to impose a ban.

The LTA stages five events – Queen’s Club in London, Eastbourne, Surbiton, Nottingham and Ilkley – in the calendar of the ATP, which runs the men’s professional tennis tour outside of the four Grand Slams.

Russian and Belarusian players were barred from all five tournaments.

The All England Club, which runs Wimbledon, also barred them from competing at this year’s edition of tennis’ oldest Slam.

Both the ATP and the Women’s Tennis Association stripped Wimbledon of its ranking points in protest at a ban labelled “crazy” by Novak Djokovic.

The Women’s Tennis Association had also previously issued a fine of US$1 million to British tennis authorities, split between US$750,000 to the LTA and US$250,000 to the All England Club.

It is also understood the LTA has been threatened with expulsion from the ATP Tour if it repeats the ban.

The LTA, responding on Wednesday to the latest sanction, accused the ATP of a “lack of empathy” over the situation in Ukraine, saying in a statement: “The LTA is deeply disappointed with this outcome.”

“The ATP, in its finding, has shown no recognition of the exceptional circumstances created by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, or the international sporting community and UK Government’s response to that invasion,” it said..

“The ATP appear to regard this matter as a straightforward breach of their rules - with a surprising lack of empathy shown for the situation in Ukraine, and a clear lack of understanding of the unique circumstances the LTA faced.”

The statement said the fines would have a financial impact on the LTA’s ability to “develop and host” tennis in Britain.

It added: “We will carefully consider our response and we await the outcome of our appeal against the WTA’s decision and sanction.”

‘Outcasts’

Ms Michelle Donelan, the British government’s Culture Secretary, also urged the ATP and WTA to reconsider their punishments.

“We are clear that sport cannot be used to legitimise this deadly invasion, and that athletes representing the Russian or Belarusian states should be banned from competing in other countries,” she said.

“Despite widespread condemnation, the international tennis tours are determined to be outcasts in this, with investment in the growth of our domestic game hampered as a result.

“This is the wrong move by the ATP and WTA. I urge them to think carefully about the message this sends, and to reconsider.”