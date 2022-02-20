Tennis: Britain's Norrie to take on Opelka in Delray Beach Open final

MIAMI (AFP) - British top seed Cameron Norrie defeated US fourth seed Tommy Paul 6-3, 6-3 on Saturday (Feb 19) to reach the ATP Delray Beach Open final.

The 26-year-old left-hander dispatched Paul in 76 minutes to book a date in Sunday's final against US second seed Reilly Opelka.

"I was really happy with my level," Norrie said.

"I played complete games on my serves and in my sets. He's really tricky and comes forward, but I was happy I came through on my serve."

In the other semi-final, Opelka outlasted Australia's John Millman 7-6 (10-8), 6-7 (3-7), 7-6 (7/4).

World No. 13 Norrie, a semi-final loser last year at the Florida venue, saved both the break points he faced.

Norrie captured the opening set in 39 minutes when Paul sent a backhand long and took his match point chance with a sharp cross-court backhand that forced a forehand volley into the net by Paul.

Norrie, 2-5 in ATP finals, seeks a third Tour title after hoisting trophies last year at Indian Wells and Los Cabos.

Opelka, 24, won his third career ATP title last week at Dallas after crowns at New York in 2019 and Delray Beach in 2020.