Tennis: Britain's Evans ousts Isner to reach ATP Delray final

MIAMI (AFP) - Britain's 148th-ranked Daniel Evans outlasted world number nine John Isner of the United States 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 on Saturday (Feb 23) to reach the ATP Delray Beach Open final.

The 28-year-old Englishman will play for his first tour title against the winner of a later semi-final between American Mackenzie McDonald and Moldova's Radu Albot.

Evans, who has never faced either of his possible opponents on tour, reached his only other ATP final in January 2017 when he lost at Sydney to Gilles Mueller of Luxembourg 7-6 (7/5), 6-2.

Second-seeded Isner, 33, was denied a chance at his 15th career ATP title.

McDonald ousted top-seeded Argentinian Juan Martin del Potro in the quarter-finals on Friday.

The 23-year-old reached the fourth round at Wimbledon last year in his deepest Grand Slam run.

Albot, 29, reached his first ATP semi-final last September at Metz, France, losing to eventual champion Gilles Simon.

Both Albot and McDonald are seeking a first-ever ATP crown.