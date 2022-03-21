Tennis: Boris Becker to stand trial as former Wimbledon winner fights to avoid prison

LONDON (AFP) - Boris Becker goes on trial in London on Monday (March 21) over charges relating to his bankruptcy - the latest twist in the former Wimbledon champion's troubled post-playing career.

The German will stand trial at Southwark Crown Court accused of concealing his Wimbledon and Australian Open trophies, several properties and around £1.8 million (S$3.21 million).

At the time of his bankruptcy in June 2017, his debts were estimated at up to £50 million.

The 54-year-old, a six-time Grand Slam singles champion, faces a maximum of seven years in prison if he is found guilty.

The court was told in preliminary hearings that Becker owned a flat in Chelsea, London, as well as two properties in Germany, which were undeclared between June and October 2017.

He is accused of removing hundreds of thousands of pounds by transferring it to other accounts, including to former wife Barbara Becker and estranged wife Sharlely Becker.

Becker also hid 75,000 shares in the AI firm Breaking Data Corp, the court was told.

He denies seven charges of concealing property, two counts of removing property required by the receiver, five counts of failing to disclose details of his estate and one count of concealing debt.

He also denies nine counts of failing to disclose the trophies.

Becker, who lives in London, will use an interpreter when giving evidence in a trial expected to last three weeks, even though his barrister admits his English is "very good".

It is yet another curious chapter in the life of one of tennis' most troubled personalities.

Aged just 17, Becker burst onto the scene in 1985 when he became Wimbledon's youngest singles champion and the first unseeded player to lift the trophy at the All England Club.

Becker's dynamic play and boyish enthusiasm - best captured in his penchant for spectacular diving volleys - made him the darling of Wimbledon crowds.