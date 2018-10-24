Tennis: Billie Jean King unveils art piece to commemorate WTA Finals' time in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Tennis legend Billie Jean King unveiled an art piece on Wednesday (Oct 24) at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, commemorating the WTA Finals Singapore and the achievements of women in sport and entertainment.

Located at the outdoor terrace near the north entrance of the facility, the art piece called Dream features a young girl holding a tennis racket as she leaps in pursuit of her passion.

The artwork was commissioned by the Singapore Sports Hub, Sport Singapore and the Women's Tennis Association, and was unveiled on the sidelines of the fifth and final edition of the BNP Paribas WTA Finals Singapore presented by SC Global.

Sports Hub chief executive officer Oon Jin Teik said: "Dream is a symbolic representation of the admirable contributions of women, in shaping Singapore's unique sporting and entertainment landscape, and we hope that it inspires and encourages the next generation to realise its ambitions.

"As our wonderful journey as hosts of the WTA Finals draws to a close, we are pleased to commemorate the WTA's legacy in Singapore through this sculpture."

Added King, WTA founder and 39-time Grand Slam champion: "When I came to Singapore for the first edition of the WTA Finals in 2014, I was ecstatic to see that our dream for the WTA was coming to fruition, that we were able to reach out to a new community and inspire more people in the Asia-Pacific region."

The sculpture also celebrates tennis programmes such as the Love Singapore SportCares initiative and the ActiveSG Tennis Academy.

Tennis legend Billie Jean King (in red) and guests unveil a sculpture, celebrating women in sports and entertainment, at the Singapore Indoor Stadium pic.twitter.com/R6nOnB0vdO — ST Sports Desk (@STsportsdesk) October 24, 2018

SportSG chief executive officer Lim Teck Yin said: "The WTA Finals has brought tennis closer to Singaporeans and got many interested to play.

"The legacy from the WTA Finals will be felt through the development of new infrastructure, events and programmes to inspire more people to play tennis recreationally and competitively."