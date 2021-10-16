Tennis: Azarenka proud of fight in comeback win over Ostapenko to reach Indian Wells final

(REUTERS, AFP) - Former world No. 1 Victoria Azarenka said she was proud of her fighting spirit in Friday's (Oct 15) comeback victory against Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko in the semi-finals of the Indian Wells tournament.

Azarenka, a two-time winner at the California event, fought back from a set and break down to beat the 2017 French Open champion 3-6, 6-3, 7-5.

The 32-year-old Belarusian will face Spain's Paula Badosa in Sunday's final as she aims to become the first woman to win the Indian Wells title three times after victories in 2012 and 2016.

"I thought the most important (thing) was my fight, that I can be really proud of," twice Grand Slam winner Azarenka told reporters. "Analysing the game, it was a lot of things that I could have maybe done a little bit better.

"Overall, she (Ostapenko) was playing incredible in the first set... I was just trying to find opportunity, create opportunity, for me to get back into the match, to take a little bit more control in the match, really fight for every ball."

Azarenka, who is searching for her first title of the season, said that she had endured a "tricky" campaign this year.

"There were parts where I physically couldn't necessarily bring that extra level, extra fight, which was very frustrating," the Belarusian said.

"I feel like right now I'm a bit more settled with a bit more structure, a little bit more discipline, which makes it not necessarily easier but a bit clearer what I need to do."

In the later match, Badosa defeated Ons Jabeur in straight sets 6-3, 6-3 to book her spot in the final.

The Spaniard has reached the final in her first appearance in Indian Wells, cooling off Jabeur, who has been one of the hottest players on the Tour with 48 wins in 2021.

Badosa is seeking her second career title, having won her first in Belgrade this year.

Jabeur, the 12th seed, also claimed her first career title this year, winning in Birmingham to become the first Arab woman to win a WTA tournament.

She did not go quietly in the second set, fighting off five match points before Badosa clinched it on the sixth when the Tunisian hit a backhand wide.